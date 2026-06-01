KARACHI, June 1, 2026: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) celebrated World Milk Day with school students across multiple cities in Pakistan, as part of its ongoing “Nourish Pakistan” initiative focused on child nutrition and public health awareness.

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Employees from the company visited schools in Karachi, Sahiwal, and Sukkur, including the RAAST School in Karachi, where they held interactive sessions with students on the importance of daily milk consumption for healthy growth and development.

Focus on child malnutrition awareness

The company highlighted a major public health concern in Pakistan, noting that:

Nearly 10 million children suffer from stunting

Around 40% of children under age 5 face acute malnourishment

FCEPL said these conditions significantly impact both physical and cognitive development, stressing the role of nutrition in early childhood.

Milk as a key nutritional source

During awareness sessions, FCEPL emphasized that a single glass of milk provides a significant portion of daily essential nutrients, helping combat malnutrition among school-going children.

The initiative aims to encourage healthier dietary habits among students and raise awareness about safe and nutritious food consumption.

Company leadership message

FCEPL Managing Director & CEO Kashan Hasan said that a healthy future depends on quality nutrition, particularly safe and reliable milk sources.

He stressed that informed communities understand the importance of sourcing hygienic milk for long-term wellbeing and national development.

Marketing Director Sarah Sadiq added that the company is committed to ensuring safe and nutrient-rich milk reaches consumers in its purest form, expanding access across Pakistan.

Milk distribution initiatives

In addition to awareness sessions, the company also conducted milk distribution drives in schools across Punjab, in collaboration with the Pakistan Dairy Association, aiming to extend nutritional support to more children.

About FCEPL

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited is a leading dairy producer in Pakistan, focused on providing safe, nutritious, and affordable milk products while promoting public health and food safety awareness.