Lahore: On October 8th, 2025 : Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) hosted the launch of Seat 1C, the widely acclaimed memoir by Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab, and a proud Formanite. The book chronicles Mr. Masud’s extraordinary survival of the tragic PIA plane crash in 2020 and his journey of resilience, faith, and determination.

The event began with welcoming remarks by Mrs. Badia Raza, Chief Marketing and Outreach Officer, who greeted distinguished guests, faculty, students, alumni, and members of the university’s leadership. Later, Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of FCCU, addressed the audience and shared the background of Mr. Masud’s remarkable career, noting the inspiration he continues to provide as an alumnus of the institution.

In his keynote address, Mr. Masud reflected on the life changing experience that shaped his memoir and emphasized the importance of courage, hope, and service. A huge number of FCCU students attended the event and actively participated in a question and answer session. They asked about his survival during the tragic incident, the lessons he learned from it, and how they too could strive to achieve success as he has.

The closing remarks were delivered by Mr. Attiazaz Munawwar Din, CEO of Khanzana Enterprise and President of the FCCU Alumni Board, who expressed pride in celebrating the achievements of fellow alumni and highlighted the enduring bond that connects Formanites across generations.

The book launch was attended by the senior management of FCCU, members of the Board of Directors, Board of Governors, and Alumni Board, along with students and faculty. The evening concluded with a networking tea session, providing participants an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and strengthen professional and community ties.