QUETTA – At least ten people, including a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, sustained injuries in an explosion on Friday that targeted a busy road in Quetta, local authorities confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gowalmandi, Anwar Ali, told reporters that the blast took place on Jan Muhammad Road near an FC convoy, damaging an FC vehicle along with five nearby shops.

“The injured FC personnel and civilians were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta and its Trauma Centre for medical treatment,” the DSP stated.

He further revealed that the explosion was triggered using a remote-controlled device, with around 2 to 3 kilograms of explosives used in the attack.

Following the incident, the provincial health department issued a statement confirming that Trauma Centre head, Arbab Kamran Kasi, declared an emergency and called in all available medical staff.

Health Department Spokesperson Dr. Waseem Baig also confirmed that 10 injured individuals were brought to the Trauma Centre, adding that one of them was in critical condition while the rest were receiving necessary medical care.