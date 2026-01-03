KARACHI: Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP) Secretary General and former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Khurram Ejaz, has expressed serious concern over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) decision to scrutinize export income, terming it a discouraging move for exporters.

In a statement, Ejaz appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal to halt the implementation of the FBR circular issued on December 30, 2025, in order to ease growing anxiety among exporters.

He cautioned that such measures could undermine the prime minister’s “Uraan Pakistan” vision, which hinges on boosting exports to strengthen the economy. “Without promoting exports, achieving these national targets will be extremely difficult,” he remarked.

Ejaz noted that exporters play a pivotal role in sustaining Pakistan’s economy, yet instead of providing relief, they are being targeted. He warned that continued discouragement could force many exporters to abandon the business altogether, while potential investors may shy away from entering the sector.

Highlighting the broader challenges faced by industry, he said heavy taxation and soaring electricity and gas tariffs have already pushed production costs to unsustainable levels. “Setting up new industries has become nearly impossible, and even running existing ones is a struggle,” he added.

Khurram Ejaz stressed that policies perceived as punitive towards exporters would not only damage the country’s export potential but also erode investor confidence, ultimately harming Pakistan’s economic growth.