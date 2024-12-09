The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to impose a complete ban on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad. Under the new rules, passengers will only be allowed to bring one mobile phone for personal use.

FBR has issued a notification regarding amendments to the baggage scheme. According to FBR, a draft amendment to the Baggage Rules 2006 has been released, and stakeholders can submit their recommendations within seven days.

FBR has stated that any suggestions or comments received after the deadline will not be accepted. According to the issued notification, under the revised baggage scheme, goods valued over $1200 will be considered part of commercial trade.

The notification also mentions that passengers will be allowed to bring only one mobile phone for personal use. Any additional mobile phones will be confiscated under the new amendments. Furthermore, FBR clarified that additional items will not be cleared, even if duties, taxes, and penalties are paid.