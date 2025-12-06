Flash mob shoplifting is not a specific offense for law enforcement agencies to report in the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS); however, the versatility of the data collection can be used to compile data that characterize as a flash mob. For this report, the FBI analyzed shoplifting offenses reported at a location defined as a store, with six or more offenders, and no more than one business reported as a victim over the 5-year period of 2020 through 2024.

The data show more flash mob shoplifting incidents were reported in 2024 than in 2020, although there was not a continuous year-over-year increase. Offenders participating in reported flash mob shoplifting incidents stole more than $8,000,000 worth of goods and destroyed more than $51,000 worth of property. Clothes/furs were the most targeted stolen property in reported flash mob shoplifting incidents. Flash mob shoplifting incidents were more likely to involve weapons or force than non-flash mob shoplifting incidents, and victims were more likely to be injured in flash mob shoplifting incidents than in non-flash mob shoplifting incidents. More than 3,600 people were arrested in connection with reported flash mob shoplifting incidents over the examined 5-year period.

Advertisements

Although these crimes represent a small portion of all shoplifting incidents, the results can be dangerous to individuals and result in financial harm to businesses. Better understanding the events can help law enforcement, and businesses, deter these thefts.