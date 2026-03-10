Developed through an ongoing collaboration between the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and the American Hospital Association (AHA), the resources provide practical guidance for strengthening violence prevention efforts in health care environments.

Seventeen subject matter experts, including mental health professionals, researchers, medical professionals, and law enforcement representatives, contributed to the development of the materials. This effort marks the first time the FBI has worked with a health care organization to develop comprehensive guidance focused on behavioral threat assessment and management.

The guides include templates, models, and implementation references to support hospitals and health systems in establishing multidisciplinary behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) teams through a proactive approach to identify and mitigate potential threats before they develop into acts of violence.

The resources outline training and education practices that equip health care personnel to recognize warning signs and respond appropriately, while promoting a culture of safety and resilience within health care settings. The materials further emphasize collaboration with local law enforcement and the FBI as part of a unified approach to violence prevention.

In conjunction with the release, the FBI also published a public service announcement promoting prevention and awareness efforts related to targeted violence: https://youtu.be/mItAOIhLCYk

The resources are available to all hospitals and health care organizations at: