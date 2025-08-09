“The FBI has had a strong relationship and collaborated closely with our counterparts in New Zealand for years,” said Director Patel said in remarks July 31. “Expanding the Wellington office demonstrates the strength and evolution of our partnership as we continue to work together to address our shared security objectives in the region.”

The attaché office will investigate and work to disrupt a wide range of threats and criminal activities including terrorism, cybercrime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats. The Wellington office has territorial responsibility for New Zealand, Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands, and Tonga.

“Our focus here is countering terrorism, countering narcotics, the cyberthreats, and the ransomware attacks that we face in America,” Patel said. He said the strengthened partnership and collaboration will better protect Americans, Australians, and New Zealanders in the region and abroad. The Director also emphasized how the new office can help better address threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The Pacific island countries are critical to bolster the relationship that we have with them through you and the Five Eyes partnerships,” Patel said, “in order to counteract what the CCP wants to do here in this region and has already done.”