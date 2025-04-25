Washington, D.C. : The FBI has a JTTF at each of its 55 field offices and at many of its smaller offices—about 280 locations in all. JTTFs gather investigators, intelligence analysts, linguists, and tactical experts from federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Task force members share intelligence and investigative leads and respond to threats and incidents.

“The JTTF model clearly demonstrates the power of law enforcement cooperation at all levels,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Preventing terrorism is a no-fail mission. Only by working together can we keep the nation safe.”

The FBI’s JTTF model dates to 1979, when the New York Police Department and the FBI’s New York Field Office tackled the surge in violent bank robberies by pooling resources and expertise through a joint task force. In 1980, when terrorist bombings, bomb threats, and other violence plagued the city, officials decided to imitate the bank robbery task force. They announced the formation of the first JTTF in April 1980.

The first JTTF had 10 special agents and 10 police officers. The number of task forces grew over the years, with 35 JTTFs operating by the time terrorists attacked on 9/11. Shortly after 9/11, the FBI required all field offices to establish a JTTF. By the end of 2024, JTTFs drew nearly 4,400 members from 528 state, local, territorial, and tribal agencies and 53 federal agencies.

The FBI established its National Joint Terrorism Task Force to support the local task forces in June of 2002. The NJTTF at FBI Headquarters enhances communication, coordination, and cooperation from partner agencies.

JTTFs have disrupted dozens of plots in the past four decades, including a plan to attack millennial celebrations in Los Angeles in 2000; a plan to detonate a car bomb in Times Square in New York in 2010; and plans to sow chaos in Baltimore, Maryland, in 2022 and 2023 by destroying energy facilities.

JTTFs are also among the first responders to arrive at the scenes of horrific violence—whether they are terrorist-based or not—and lead the investigations of terrorist incidents.

Among the cases JTTFs have investigated are the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in New York; the bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998; the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000; the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013; the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, in 2015; the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida in 2019; and the January 1, 2025, truck attack in New Orleans.