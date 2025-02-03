USA,FBI Chicago ,Media Team,media.chicago@fbi.gov : The FBI is announcing the capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez after he was taken into custody without incident in Monterrey, Mexico on January 30.

FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City, and the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois collaborated to locate Jimenez. He was later arrested by agents of the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), in conjunction with Interpol. Jimenez

will remain in custody pending extradition proceedings.

“The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez,” said Douglas S. DePodesta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. “The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed or where they may be in the world.”

“The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved,” said Deputy Chief William Casey of the Burbank Police Department. “The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family.”

On May 13, 2012, Estrella Carrera was found deceased in the bathtub of her apartment less than 48 hours after getting married. Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder by the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on May 15, 2012. A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on May 17, 2012, after Jimenez was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Jimenez was the 522nd person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which was established in March of 1950. Additional information concerning Jimenez and the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list can be found by visiting fbi.gov.