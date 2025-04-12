Karachi, April 12, 2025 — I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organizers, stakeholders, and government institutions behind the successful execution of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, held in Islamabad on April 8th and 9th.

This landmark event, organized under the leadership of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), and the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), brought together delegations and investors from over 20 countries. It highlighted the vast untapped mineral potential of Pakistan and effectively positioned the country as an emerging destination for responsible and profitable resource investment.

The unveiling of the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 during the forum is a visionary step that promises to harmonize regulatory frameworks across provinces, encourage public-private partnerships, and streamline foreign investment processes. Such reforms are key to unlocking Pakistan’s mineral wealth—including copper, gold, lithium, and rare earths—and aligning it with sustainable economic development.

Particularly encouraging was the keen interest shown by global partners, including from the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and others. The Reko Diq project, one of the world’s largest copper-gold reserves, was justly spotlighted as a game-changing opportunity for the nation’s future.

The support and commitment expressed by the Honorable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir reflect a unified national resolve to safeguard foreign investment and ensure long-term economic security.

We are so very proud of the tireless efforts of all those involved in this monumental initiative. The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 is not just a conference—it is a declaration of intent, ambition, and confidence in our nation’s future.

As a committed industrialist and advocate for sustainable economic growth, I view this development as a vital step toward realizing Pakistan’s true potential. It is also a timely opportunity to build strong global partnerships and foster long-term investment in sectors that can transform our future.

Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, T.I.

Order of the National Merit Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

PhD (HC)

Managing Director, MH Dadabhoy Group of Companies