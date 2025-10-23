Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) demonstrated resilient financial performance, reporting Profit Before Tax (PBT) of PKR 32.8 billion and net profit of PKR 15 billion. Earnings Per Share stood at PKR 9.89/. The Bank also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 1.5/- per share, i.e. 15%.

FBL’s balance sheet showed robust growth and total assets were at PKR 1.7 trillion, driven by strong deposit mobilization. The upward trend in Current Accounts seen over the past few years continued, with a growth of nearly 30% over the past nine months, taking them to PKR 528 billion as of September 2025. Total deposits also increased to PKR 1.3 trillion i.e. growth of over 22% over December 2024. FBL’s net financing increased by 14.5% to PKR 726 billion. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a solid 16.0%, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements. Asset quality continued to improve with the NPL ratio declining to 2.9% as compared to 3.6% as at Dec’24.