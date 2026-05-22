Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has secured multiple global awards at the Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards 2026, hosted by The Digital Banker. The recognition highlights the bank’s growing influence in Islamic finance and Pakistan’s rising profile in the global banking industry.

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Strong Focus on Digital Innovation and Customer Experience

The bank earned top honours across several categories, including digital innovation, mobile banking, onboarding solutions, Islamic deposit products, financial inclusion, investment banking, and risk management. As a result, FBL strengthened its position as a forward-looking Islamic financial institution.

Leadership Credits Teamwork and Strategic Vision

President and CEO Yousaf Hussain welcomed the achievement and said the awards reflect the dedication of FBL’s teams. He added that the bank remains committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and delivering value-driven Islamic banking solutions for customers and communities.

Global Standing Strengthened Through Transformation Journey

Moreover, the recognition reinforces Faysal Bank’s reputation as a competitive global player in Islamic finance. The bank continues to focus on digital transformation, improved customer experience, and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.