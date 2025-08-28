Karachi, August 28, 2025 – Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the country, sustained its business momentum in the first half of 2025 and continued to gain market share in key segments while deepening relationships across both retail and corporate clients.

Total deposits increased to PKR 1.2 trillion—19% higher than December 2024—while current-account deposits crossed the half-trillion milestone at PKR 532 billion (up 30%), helping sustain core earnings amid declining rates.

The Bank also exhibited strong ratios, with Advance to Deposit (ADR) ratio recorded at 57.8%, playing a role in the country’s growth. CAR remained well above regulatory requirements at 15.6% and asset quality also improved, with the NPL ratio declining to 3.0% as compared to 3.6% as of Dec’24.

As a result, Profit Before Tax (PBT) recorded at PKR 21.9 billion, whereas Earnings Per Share stood at PKR 6.59 for six months.

The Bank reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder value by declaring an interim cash dividend of PKR 1.5 per share, reflecting a payout of 15%.

Mr. Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Faysal Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s half yearly performance, said, “Alhamdulillah, the results of the half year of 2025 underscore the enduring strength and stability of our Islamic banking foundation. They are a direct outcome of the clear strategic vision of our Board and the dedication of our management. Our ADR is serving the economic growth of Pakistan and FBL overall. We are grateful to our valued customers for their continued trust and for choosing Faysal Bank as their preferred Islamic banking partner.”

Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, added, “At Faysal Bank, we strive to uphold the values of Islamic finance while offering modern, innovative and inclusive financial solutions that contribute to the real economy. Guided by our Shariah Supervisory Board, we continue to strengthen our risk management practices, governance framework, and customer-centric approach to ensure sustainable and responsible growth. With a solid foundation, we are equipped to accelerate our growth through ongoing investment in our network, digital capabilities, and human capital. With this momentum, the Bank’s performance is in an improved trajectory and we are well positioned to capture growth opportunities ahead.”