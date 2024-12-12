Karachi, Pakistan – December 12, 2024 – Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan's leading
Islamic banks, has been honoured by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under its Pakistan
Remittance Initiative (PRI) as the Fastest Growing Bank in Pakistan’s Remittance Market. The
award was presented at the 4th Pakistan Remittance Summit, held recently in Rome, Italy.
This prestigious award underscores FBL’s excellence and growing leadership in the remittance
sector, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in the Bank by its valued customers, in
Pakistan and abroad.
Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, FBL, said, “We are deeply honoured by this recognition
from the State Bank of Pakistan. Remittances are a lifeline for countless families in Pakistan
and a vital contributor to our economy. Today, we are privileged to be at the forefront, driving
meaningful change through seamless, Shariah-compliant solutions that build trust, create
opportunities, and foster lasting connections. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued
customers and clients for their unwavering trust and support, which inspire us to continually
enhance our services and create a positive impact."
About Faysal Bank Limited (FBL):
Faysal Bank Limited is one of Pakistan's leading Islamic banks, offering a wide range of Shariah-compliant products and services
across retail, corporate, and investment banking. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, FBL continues to provide its
customers with exceptional banking experiences.
