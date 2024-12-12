Karachi, Pakistan – December 12, 2024 – Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan's leading

Islamic banks, has been honoured by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under its Pakistan

Remittance Initiative (PRI) as the Fastest Growing Bank in Pakistan’s Remittance Market. The

award was presented at the 4th Pakistan Remittance Summit, held recently in Rome, Italy.

This prestigious award underscores FBL’s excellence and growing leadership in the remittance

sector, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in the Bank by its valued customers, in

Pakistan and abroad.

Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, FBL, said, “We are deeply honoured by this recognition

from the State Bank of Pakistan. Remittances are a lifeline for countless families in Pakistan

and a vital contributor to our economy. Today, we are privileged to be at the forefront, driving

meaningful change through seamless, Shariah-compliant solutions that build trust, create

opportunities, and foster lasting connections. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued

customers and clients for their unwavering trust and support, which inspire us to continually

enhance our services and create a positive impact."

About Faysal Bank Limited (FBL):

Faysal Bank Limited is one of Pakistan's leading Islamic banks, offering a wide range of Shariah-compliant products and services

across retail, corporate, and investment banking. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, FBL continues to provide its

customers with exceptional banking experiences.