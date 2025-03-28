Karachi,March 28, 2025 – Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, furthered its commitment to community well-being with a notable visit to Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN). During the visit, Mr. Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of the Board of Directors, inaugurated a dedicated floor at the hospital’s new building.

The newly inaugurated floor marks a valuable addition to the hospital’s capacity, enabling it to deliver enhanced medical care supported by integrated systems and a patient-centric environment. Accompanying the Chairman, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, met with Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President of IHHN, to reaffirm the Bank’s continued support as the inaugural corporate partner of the ‘Own a Day’ initiative — a reflection of its ongoing commitment to supporting the hospital’s daily operations and extending quality care to those in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Faysal Bank, said, “At Faysal Bank, we believe progress is best reflected through the positive difference we make in people’s lives. Our collaboration with Indus Hospital is a step towards strengthening healthcare accessibility and supporting those who need it most. It is a privilege to stand alongside an institution that brings hope and healing to so many.”

Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, added, “Healthcare is a fundamental right. Our support enables us to contribute meaningfully to the lives of thousands who depend on these services. Guided by values of compassion and care, Faysal Bank remains committed to advancing initiatives that deliver lasting impact.”

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President of Indus Hospital & Health Network, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Faysal Bank’s commitment goes beyond a single act of generosity; it is a continued alliance of generosity to create a lasting legacy of excellence and compassion in healthcare that will go onto benefit generations to come

Through such initiatives, Faysal Bank reaffirms its dedication to driving social impact beyond banking, reinforcing its role in shaping a more inclusive and resilient healthcare landscape in Pakistan