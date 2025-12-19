Karachi, December 18, 2025: Faysal Bank recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind digital- experience center at its regional office in Lahore. The ‘Faysal Self-Serve Digital Lobby aims at providing customers with intuitive 24/7, 365 experience, offering round-the-clock banking services through its state of the art in-branch-digital-solutions.

The Faysal Self-Serve Digital Lobby is an unmanned experience center, offering customers a unique market-first service set, where Faysal Bank customers who are looking for an instant replacement of their card, no longer have to wait, they can simply walk-in and walk-out with their Fayal Debit or Noor card in less than five minutes.

Advertisements

The lobby also boasts one-of-its kind, interactive, biometrically secured self-service- kiosk, offering customers instant sign-up for new services and real-time access to personal account details/certificates, demographic updates, instant card activation and a host of other services.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, said;

“Our unmanned self-serve experience center is reflective of Faysal Bank’s constant pursuit for innovation and the use of technology to deliver unique and seamless customer experiences. Digital banking and technology-based solutions will continue to be at the forefront of transforming the experience for our banking customers.”

Faysal Bank has firmly established itself as one of the most innovative and leading Islamic Banks in the country setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence.

With its cutting-edge, industry-leading digital solutions, the Bank continues to redefine the future of banking in Pakistan, delivering convenience, security and a truly transformative experience for its customers.