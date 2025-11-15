Karachi : Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has won the award for Pakistan's Best Bank (mid-sized) at the 10th

Pakistan Banking Awards, reaffirming its leadership in Islamic banking and its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric growth.

As one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, with an expanding network of nearly 900 branches nationwide, Faysal Bank’s recognition as Pakistan's Best Bank (mid-sized) reflects its strong financial performance, growing digital footprint and continued focus on providing inclusive, responsible and innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions. Its customer-first approach and emphasis on sustainable growth has positioned it as a frontrunner in Pakistan’s evolving financial landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited, said:

“It is a moment of immense honour for Faysal Bank to be recognised among Pakistan’s leading financial institutions. This award reaffirms our journey of transformation and our commitment to providing Shariah-compliant, innovative and customer-focused financial solutions. I dedicate this achievement to our valued customers for their trust and to our teams whose passion and dedication make such success possible.”

Organised by Dawn Media Group in collaboration with the National Institute of Banking and Finance

(NIBAF) and A.F. Ferguson & Co. (a member firm of the PwC Network), the Pakistan Banking Awards

celebrate institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and impact in the country’s financial sector.

Marking a decade of recognising excellence in banking, the Pakistan Banking Awards continue to honour institutions driving responsible banking, financial inclusion, and innovation.

Faysal Bank’s recognition on prestigious national and international platforms underlines its continued success in building a robust, sustainable and digitally driven Islamic banking model, setting new benchmarks of excellence in Pakistan’s financial services industry.

