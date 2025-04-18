Karachi, April 18, 2025: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, actively supported State Bank of Pakistan’s Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, which was held from April 14 to 18, 2025 under the theme “Financial Literacy through Collaboration and Innovation.”

As part of its strong commitment to empowering the underserved through financial education and broadening financial inclusion nationwide, the Bank conducted a comprehensive initiative aligned with the SBP’s vision, featuring a week-long series of dynamic activities to engage and educate the public.

The week featured a series of financial literacy sessions that were held across key districts, with activities including interactive camps offering account openings, digital banking demos, and educational materials at local markets and community centers. As part of this initiative, engaging quizzes were conducted across various schools in Pakistan, to enhance financial knowledge of students and encourage the future generation to become a part of the financial landscape going forward. Workshops and awareness sessions focused on personal finance, digital onboarding, and budgeting for students, youth, women, and persons with special abilities, were also held.

In addition, SBP’s Banking Services Corporation offices, in collaboration with all banks, also organized a Financial Literacy Walk across 15 major cities, in which Faysal Bank also actively participated.

Faysal Bank is committed to extending these initiatives to underserved communities, supporting the vision of the State Bank of Pakistan for a financially inclusive Pakistan. By ensuring that financial education reaches all segments of society, the Bank aims to contribute to lasting positive change and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions.