Karachi, November 11, 2024: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan is privileged to collaborate with Zaman Foundation to bring clean drinking water to the people of Ramiyo Gajju through a solar-powered Reverse Osmosis (R.O) water filtration plant. This initiative not only addresses the village’s 78-year struggle for safe drinking water but also empowers the community by fostering healthier living conditions and lifting participation in sustainable development.

Farah Asim, Head of Corporate Affairs at Faysal Bank speaking at the inauguration of the R.O Plant said, “At Faysal Bank, our vision of sustainability is rooted in our Islamic value of Care/Khidmat, aiming to empower communities toward self-reliance and a better quality of life. This solar-powered water filtration plant is not just a project but a vital lifeline for over 300 households in Ramiyo Gajju and beyond. We remain committed to fostering a healthier future for these communities and the generations that follow.”

Omar Zaman, CEO, Zaman Foundation, expressed his gratitude saying, “Access to clean and safe drinking water is a basic human right, and this project marks a significant step in transforming the lives of villagers in Umerkot, Thar. Through our partnership with Faysal Bank, we have ensured that the 3,500+ residents of Ramiyo Gajju and the surrounding villages no longer have to walk miles in the blistering desert heat – that too for unsafe water. We are humbled to have Faysal Bank recognize and patronize Zaman Foundation’s unique sustainability model.”

Faysal Bank support for an innovative solar-powered filtration plant exemplifies excellence in sustainable development, bringing life-changing clean water to communities while advancing the Bank’s environmental stewardship and community welfare initiatives. The new facility significantly improves water quality, reducing TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels to meet WHO’s recommended standards, and promotes environmental sustainability, and community health.

In integrating environmental stewardship with community development, FBL demonstrates its core value of CARE, for a healthier, and sustainable future, while setting a benchmark for responsible corporate citizenship in the banking sector.