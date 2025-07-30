Lahore, July 30, 2025 – Giving a new spirit to the Independence Day celebrations, Fatima Fertilizer has, for the first time, taken a unique approach by engaging the youth through its ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma singing competition. This nationwide contest aims to revive the patriotic spirit and empower young Pakistanis through music and digital creativity, making Independence Day celebrations more vibrant and inclusive than ever before.



The campaign invites people across Pakistan to participate by recording a video of themselves singing any classic Milli Naghma and uploading it on TikTok using the hashtag #DilSeSarsabz. From the pool of submissions, 10 finalists will be shortlisted to perform live in front of a distinguished jury panel.



“At Fatima Fertilizer, we believe that true progress comes from empowering people and celebrating their potential,” said Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer. “Dil Se Sarsabz is a campaign designed to empower our youth through the timeless tradition of Milli Naghma. It’s not just a competition; it’s a platform to amplify the voices of our youth, celebrate our shared identity, and inspire national pride through music. We’re proud to stand with the people of Pakistan in honoring the spirit of Independence with hope, unity, and heart.”



Through ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’, Fatima Fertilizer aims to foster a deeper emotional connection with the people of Pakistan while encouraging youth to express their patriotism through creativity. This initiative blends patriotism, music, and user-generated content to celebrate national pride and discover emerging local talent. It reflects Fatima Fertilizer’s commitment to youth empowerment and cultural pride, inviting everyone to let their voices be heard this Independence Day and sing from the heart.



As a trailblazer in the agri industry, Sarsabz yet again leads through innovative content, which connects with the hearts of the nation. Truly, this is a celebration that is Dil Se Sarsabz.