Karachi, December 17, 2025 — Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited and IFC, a member of the World Bank

Group, announced a renewable liquidity facility of US$60 million per year to help maintain uninterrupted domestic fertilizer production by enabling Fatima Fertilizer to import essential raw materials, machinery, and technical services.

Pakistan has faced shortages of foreign exchange and delays in clearing imports, which can disrupt access to key inputs and risk fertilizer shortages. The new Fatima Fertilizer facility addresses a critical market gap by providing hard currency liquidity when access to USD financing is limited. The new facility also enables the company to import essential materials and run at full capacity. By sustaining about 1.46 million tons of annual output of fertilizer and preserving more than 850 direct jobs at the company’s Sadiqabad complex, the facility will help

maintain a steady fertilizer supply, support thousands of small businesses across the distribution network, and protect yields for staple crops like wheat and rice.

“This partnership represents an important milestone not only for Fatima Fertilizer but also for Pakistan’s agriculture sector,” said CEO Fatima Fertilizer, Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar. “Access to dependable liquidity allows us to maintain operational resilience, ensure stable delivery of essential nutrients to farmers, and contribute to a more food-secure future. We value IFC’s confidence in our vision and look forward to expanding our collaboration.”

“A partnership like this helps unlock the liquidity needed to keep essential inputs flowing to Pakistan’s farmers,” said Ashruf Megahed, Regional Industry Head, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Services, Middle East, Central Asia & Turkey at IFC – International Finance Corporation. “By providing USD financing for vital imports, we aim to support food security, preserve jobs, and strengthen the resilience of the agribusiness value chain across Pakistan.”

By strengthening the Company’s operational resilience, the financing contributes to stabilizing fertilizer prices for Pakistani farmers and reducing dependency on imports of fertilizers, whilst fostering national food security in alignment with Pakistan's agricultural priorities.

About IFC

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on

the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions, and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Stay Connected with IFC on social media.

Advertisements

About Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited

Fatima Fertilizer is one of Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturers, committed to delivering innovative,

efficient, and reliable crop nutrition solutions. Through its nationwide network and farmer-centric

initiatives, the Company plays a vital role in supporting agricultural productivity, rural livelihoods, and

food security across the country. Fatima Fertilizer is the first private sector company in Pakistan to

partner with UNDP to adopt the UN Sustainable Development Goals Impact Framework Program.