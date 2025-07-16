Advertisements

A Defining Milestone for Pakistan’s Cable Industry

FAST Cables has proudly become the first cable manufacturer in Pakistan to earn the prestigious Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Certification, marking a historic achievement for the nation’s industrial sector.

Advertisements

This milestone isa validation of FAST Cables’ unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and adherence to global standards. By securing the TAQA certification, FAST Cables has paved the way for its products to gain a stronger presence in international markets.

FASThas already generated over USD 2.4 million in foreign exchange. As access to strategic opportunities in the Middle East and beyond expand, we remain optimistic about unlocking even greater potential, strengthening foreign exchange inflows and playing our role in advancing Pakistan’s industrial and economic footprint on the global stage.

In his remarks to the media, Mr. Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, stated:

“We remain dedicated to promoting ‘Made in Pakistan’ globally by delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet and exceed international benchmarks.”

This milestone represents a significant step toward FAST Cables’ vision of becoming a multinational industry leader, driving technological advancement, global competitiveness, and sustainable growth.