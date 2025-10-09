Karachi : The Russian Centre for Science and Culture (Russian House) in Karachi hosted another spectacular event — a Fashion Show celebrating creativity, diversity, and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Russia. The evening was organized by the Russian House and hosted by Fariha Aqib and Izaat Nawab, drawing an enthusiastic audience of fashion lovers, artists, and cultural representatives.

The runway featured a stunning variety of designs, including bridal and groom (dulha–dulhan) dresses, traditional Sindhi and Balochi outfits, modern Western ensembles, and stylish leather jackets that added a bold and contemporary touch. The young and talented Pakistani designers displayed exceptional creativity, while emerging models confidently showcased each creation with elegance and flair.

Teachers from Russia, including Dr. Raman and Mr. Anton, expressed great joy and admiration for the remarkable talent of the participants. Mr. Ruslan M. Prokhrov, Director of the Russian House in Karachi, appreciated the hard work of the young designers and congratulated them on organizing such a vibrant and successful event.

The audience, which included both Pakistani and Russian guests, warmly applauded the performances and praised the show for promoting friendship, creativity, and artistic collaboration between the two nations.

With grace, glamour, and cultural pride, the fashion evening concluded as yet another memorable success for the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Karachi, reaffirming its commitment to supporting art, youth talent, and international understanding.