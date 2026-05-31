Senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has alleged that former Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was removed because he was creating obstacles for illegal activities.

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Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Sattar questioned the reasons behind Tessori’s removal from office.

Calls for Kamran Tessori’s return

Farooq Sattar said Kamran Tessori should be reinstated as governor before the next local government elections.

He also referred to statements by Rana Sanaullah, who reportedly said there was no issue with Tessori’s performance.

Demands constitutional reforms

The MQM-P leader reiterated his party’s demand for stronger local government powers.

He said Article 140-A has remained a key demand of MQM-P for more than three decades.

Furthermore, he argued that a new constitutional framework would eventually be required to strengthen local governance.

Raises concerns over land issues

Farooq Sattar criticized the granting of permissions related to disputed land and questioned how approvals were issued despite court decisions.

He claimed that encroachment on public land could no longer be tolerated.

Additionally, he called for all land leases in Karachi to be managed through the municipal system.

Criticism of land encroachments

Sattar accused land grabbers of operating across Karachi and vowed that MQM-P would continue raising its voice against illegal occupations.

He also questioned the silence of other political parties regarding alleged encroachments.

According to him, public land, including park areas and hills, must be protected from illegal development.

Concerns over Karachi’s future

The MQM-P leader claimed Karachi has faced governance and land management challenges for years.

He alleged that parts of the city were being affected by illegal construction and unauthorized land use.

Moreover, he urged authorities to take action against those involved in encroachments.

Calls on city administration to act

Farooq Sattar said the responsibility for addressing land issues rests with local authorities.

He urged the city administration and municipal officials to take stronger action against illegal occupations.

He also alleged that some officials were facilitating encroachment activities.

Focus on upcoming local elections

Sattar said MQM-P is preparing extensively for the next local government elections.

He added that the party intends to contest the polls with a comprehensive strategy focused on local governance and urban issues.