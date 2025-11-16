Karachi: Pakistani music superstar Farhan Saeed released the first single and title track, Khat, from his highly anticipated debut solo. Produced and sung by Farhan himself, Khat is a heartfelt dedication from his heart to his fans, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his over two-decade-long musical journey.

The release has already set the internet on fire, with a wave of excitement and love pouring in from fans across the globe. He announced the song on Instagram with the caption “KHAT is yours now”, further amplifying the buzz online. The track is available to watch on YouTube, and the audio is streaming across major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more.

Khat is Farhan’s first solo album after more than 20 years in the music industry and features 10 tracks, with one song set to release every month, keeping fans eagerly anticipating each new drop. The music direction for Khat is led by Muhammad Hassan Abbas and Qasim Dahir, delivering a sound that is both soulful and refreshing.

“This album is a journey I’ve always wanted to share with my fans. Khat is just the beginning,” says Farhan Saeed, reflecting on this venture and his dedication to his audience.

With Khat, Farhan Saeed not only marks a milestone in his personal musical journey but also sets the stage for a fresh and dynamic chapter in contemporary Pakistani music.