Karachi: Farhan Saeed marks nine years with his wife, Urwa Hussain, with the release of Manzar, a deeply personal track from his highly anticipated album Khat. Following the success of the album’s title track and first single, Khat, which drew acclaim nationally and internationally, Manzar continues the album’s carefully curated narrative, with each song released monthly to stand on its own while contributing to a larger emotional journey.

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/1/#inbox/FMfcgzQdzmcnlMLksMZfdshxkRCltqKj?projector=1

Advertisements

The soulful track features a special collaboration with the Sabri Sisters, known for their trending OST of Meri Zindagi Hai Toh. Manzar is musically composed and directed by Muhammad Hassan Abbas and Qasim Dahir, produced by Urwa Hussain, and its distribution is handled by Silent Roar and Warner Music South Asia.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan Saeed shared a heartfelt note dedicating Manzar to Urwa Hussain: “Happy 9th anniversary to the love of my life. I look forward to every day I get to spend with you for the rest of my life. I dedicate Manzar to you. You were the only thought in my heart while recording it. I am sharing the best day of my life with the world — with you at the center of it.”

Through Manzar, Farhan once again reinforces his identity as an artist who leads with sincerity, vulnerability, and a deeply personal connection to his audience. The track’s rich vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and soulful arrangement resonate with listeners, offering both timeless depth and a glimpse into one of the most cherished moments of his life.

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VemhCGrBrJk

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/0GbI7KKxE9BlNcrqlvwMHC?si=n4iR499oQzyFtxRiUA2fHQ