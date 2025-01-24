Karachi, Pakistan – January 24, 2025: Falak Fries Masala of Matco Foods has been honored with the internationally acclaimed Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute in Brussels. This recognition, judged by a panel of 200 culinary experts, including Michelin-starred chefs, underscores the exceptional quality and flavor of Falak products.

The Superior Taste Award is a testament to the meticulous care and dedication that goes into crafting each product at Falak. Receiving a star from world-renowned culinary masters reaffirms the commitment to excellence and innovation in flavor that delights consumers worldwide.

“This award celebrates our unwavering passion for delivering exceptional taste and quality,” said a representative from Matco Foods, the company behind the Falak brand. “It reflects the hard work and creativity of our dedicated teams who strive to craft products that inspire and satisfy.”

Falak Fries Masala, a signature seasoning designed to elevate everyday fries into a gourmet treat, has quickly gained popularity among food enthusiasts for its bold and unique flavor profile.

This achievement not only enhances Falak’s reputation in the global culinary arena but also reinforces its promise to continue delivering products that bring joy to dining tables across the world.