LAHORE: Pakistan opening batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub will miss the upcoming one-day international series against Australia national cricket team due to injuries, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a PCB press release, both players are recovering from injuries and will continue rehabilitation under the supervision of the board’s medical panel.

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As a result, selectors ruled them out of the ODI squad for the Australia series.

PCB Wishes Players Speedy Recovery

The PCB wished both players a speedy recovery and expressed hope that they would return to competitive cricket soon.

The board also said it would provide further updates on squad selection and player fitness in the coming days.

Australia to Arrive in Pakistan on May 23

The Australia national cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on May 23 for the three-match ODI series.

Pakistan and Australia will play the first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30.

Meanwhile, the second and third ODIs will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on June 2 and June 4, respectively.

The series forms part of Pakistan’s preparations for upcoming international assignments later this year.