KARACHI: Hassan Sabir said that unverified news and fake information were creating serious problems in society, stressing the need for responsible journalism and ethical use of digital media platforms.

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He expressed these views while addressing a two-day workshop organized by Women Media Center Karachi on the topic “Digital Media: Ethics and Responsible Journalism,” where he attended as the chief guest.

The workshop, held on May 21 and 22, was attended by female media students who received training on various aspects of journalism and digital communication to help them develop practical professional skills.

Speaking about the challenges of the digital era, Hassan Sabir said cybercrime laws existed to identify and tackle digital crimes, but many YouTubers and online content creators did not educate the public about these legal protections.

He also highlighted global concerns regarding excessive gadget usage among children, noting that several countries were introducing measures to limit screen time and digital dependency.

Referring to Pakistan’s digital media history, he said YouTube remained banned in the country for several years in the past, which caused losses in multiple sectors.

Discussing women’s rights and representation, Hassan Sabir said the Constitution of Pakistan and the Election Act provided reserved seats for women in legislative institutions. He added that during the tenure of former president Pervez Musharraf, the number of reserved seats for women was increased, reflecting continued efforts toward women empowerment in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the workshop, certificates were distributed among participants, while the chief guest appreciated the role of Women Media Center Karachi in promoting responsible journalism and media awareness.