ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, has revealed a massive land scam in Port Qasim, where government land worth Rs 40 billion was allegedly sold for just Rs 5 billion, ARY News reported.

During a committee session on Wednesday, Vawda disclosed that 500 acres of land at Port Qasim, with a market value of Rs 60 billion, was sold at an extremely low rate. He highlighted that the official price per acre was Rs 40 million, while its market value ranged between Rs 70-80 million per acre. However, the land was sold at an astonishingly low rate of Rs 1 million per acre.

Furthermore, he revealed that another 200-acre plot was also sold in a similar manner.

Vawda has demanded the cancellation of all Port Qasim land allotment deals, calling it a mega corruption scandal. He assured that all records have been obtained, and strict action will be taken against those involved.