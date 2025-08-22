Karachi: Arif Suleman, honorary trade Advisor of Thai Government, honored to host the Consul General of Turkey, Mr. Cemal Sangu, and the Consul General of Thailand, Mr. Surachete Boontinand, at his office.

Mr. Arif Suleman presented a selection of leading Thai imported brands, including Malee Coconut Water, Suree Sauces, and UncleBarn’s ,Fruitamins,Fruits Cocktails,Juices,Falooda and other items, which were enjoyed along with Coffee Bean snacks and coffee.

Advertisements

We also extend our best wishes to Consul General Mr. Cemal Sangu as he completes his tenure in Karachi and returns to Turkey.

They all talked about meatual intreste.

Mr. Alim Sattar, Executive Member of PTFA&BF, was also present on this occasion.