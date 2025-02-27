Karachi: A day-long conference titled “The Decline of Print Media, the Growth of Digital Media, and its Impact on Journalists” was organized by the Women Media Center, founded by Fauzia Shaheen. The conference was chaired by Fauzia Shaheen, with senior journalists Syed Hasan Abbas, Editor of Daily Express and Chairman of the Constitutional Committee of PFUJ, and Abid Hussain, former Chief Reporter of Daily Jang and Daily Dunya, participating as guests.

Syed Hasan Abbas expressed his views on the topic, saying that in the era of print media, facts were highly valued, but now digital media does not pay attention to this aspect. People forward news without understanding or verifying it, which has negative effects on society.

He further stated that the same old curriculum is being taught in our universities, which does not provide students with any guidance. This curriculum should be updated according to the demands of the time.

Abid Hussain shared his views, saying that in the past, reporters’ news was thoroughly verified and cross-checked before being published. However, with the advent of electronic media, the concept of breaking news has distorted the nature of news.

He emphasized that most successful electronic media personalities have a background in print media. He encouraged students to work hard and strive for truth in their reporting.

Fauzia Shaheen, founder of Women Media Center and Editor-in-Chief of Dastak magazine, expressed her views, saying that despite progress, gender bias still exists in society and the field. She encouraged students to enter the field with dedication and hard work to achieve success.

The conference concluded with a question-and-answer session, where students asked questions and shared their opinions. Fauzia Shaheen thanked the guests and participants for their participation.