A shocking rumor has been making rounds on social media, falsely claiming that Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi tragically died in a bungee jumping accident while celebrating her birthday. However, these reports have been confirmed as entirely untrue.

The misinformation stemmed from an unverified Instagram account that shared a viral video suggesting that Fatehi was involved in a fatal accident. The clip, which showed a woman bungee jumping and seemingly disappearing into a dense forest mid-air, was falsely captioned to imply it was the actress.

Upon investigation, fact-checking sources confirmed that the video is old and has no connection to Nora Fatehi. The actress is alive and well, and she recently celebrated her birthday in style on February 6.

Fatehi dazzled in a glamorous black shimmery gown, marking the occasion with a series of stunning photos. Her off-shoulder, figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit showcased her signature elegance, proving that she was very much enjoying her special day.

This incident highlights the dangers of misinformation spreading on social media, emphasizing the need to verify claims before believing or sharing them.