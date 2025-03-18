Eidul Fitr, one of the most significant Islamic festivals, marks the beginning of Shawwal following the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and refrain from food, drink, and other physical needs.

The celebration officially begins with the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, a tradition deeply embedded in Islamic culture. Recently, a notification surfaced on social media, claiming that the federal government had announced five-day Eid holidays from March 31 to April 4 for individuals following a five-day workweek, and seven-day holidays from March 29 to April 5 for those with a six-day workweek.

However, this notification is false, as the government has yet to issue an official announcement regarding Eid holidays.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Eidul Fitr in 2025 is anticipated to fall on March 31, with the crescent moon expected to be visible across most of the country on the evening of March 30. Experts from the Ruet committee have noted that the Shawwal moon will be over 26 hours old by then, meeting the required criteria for visibility.