KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, while presiding over the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held at the Majeed Bawany Auditorium, announced that the General Body of KCCI has unanimously approved significant amendments to the Chamber’s Memorandum and Articles of Association (M&AOA) through the passing of multiple Special Resolutions.

He stated, “Today marks a historic milestone in the Karachi Chamber’s journey as we have successfully realigned our constitutional framework with the evolving needs of our business community and the latest legal and regulatory requirements. These amendments will further broaden the objectives of the Chamber, strengthen its governance, and enable us to work more effectively for the promotion of trade and industry in Karachi and across Pakistan.”

President Bilwani apprised the members that the amendments were necessitated by the directives of the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) and framed in strict conformity with the Trade Organizations Act & Rules 2013, the Companies Act 2017, and subsequent amendments introduced through the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Acts of 2022 and 2025, along with the statutory template prescribed under SRO-525.

“KCCI has always been at the forefront of compliance with regulatory frameworks while safeguarding the interests of its members. By adopting these amendments, we are not only fulfilling our legal obligations but also equipping KCCI with the institutional strength required to address emerging challenges, embrace digital transformation, and deliver enhanced services to our members,” he remarked.

Highlighting the transparency and inclusiveness of the process, President Bilwani said that the working paper, agenda, explanatory notes, and relevant laws were circulated to all members well in advance via courier, emails, newspapers, and the Chamber’s website. “This ensured that every member had the opportunity to review, understand, and contribute to the deliberations, making today’s unanimous decision a reflection of the collective wisdom of Karachi’s vibrant business community.”

He further emphasized that the revised framework also includes provisions for updating the fee structure for admissions, renewals, and elections, which will now be notified in accordance with DGTO’s approval. “These measures are designed to improve governance, ensure transparency, and reinforce the Chamber’s role as the most credible and representative voice of Pakistan’s business and industrial community.”

President Bilwani confirmed that the General Body of KCCI unanimously approved and adopted the following Special Resolutions:

1. Adoption of Amended Memorandum & Articles of Association:

Resolved that the amended and revised Memorandum & Articles of Association (M&AOA) of KCCI, prepared in compliance with the directives of the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) and framed in accordance with the Trade Organizations Act & Rules 2013 as well as the statutory template prescribed under SRO-525, be and are hereby adopted and approved. The same shall be placed before the Regulator (DGTO) and endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for subsequent implementation.

2. Authorization of Executive Committee & Secretary General:

Resolved further that the Executive Committee is hereby authorized to undertake all legal and procedural formalities required for securing approval of the amended/revised M&AOA from the DGTO, Ministry of Commerce, and SECP. The Secretary General of KCCI is also authorized to execute, sign, and submit all necessary documents to give effect to the above resolutions.

3. Incorporation of New Laws & Amendments:

Resolved that the amended M&AOA, incorporating the provisions of the Companies Act 2017, the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2022, the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2025, and the Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Act 2025, together with the statutory requirements prescribed under SRO-525, be and are hereby adopted for onwards approval and implementation.

4. Revision of Membership & Election Fee Structure:

Resolved that the revised schedule of Membership Admission Fee, Annual Subscription & Renewal Fee, and Election Expense, in line with Rule 26 of the Trade Organizations Rules 2013 and SRO-525, as approved by the Executive Committee, be and is hereby adopted and ratified for incorporation into the M&AOA, subject to subsequent approval by the Regulator and endorsement by SECP.

5. Formal Adoption of DGTO & Ministry Notifications:

Resolved that the amendments introduced under the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2022, together with subsequent revisions notified through SRO 1057(I)/2023, SRO 1794(I)/2023, and DGTO Office Order dated 27th June 2024, be and are hereby adopted by KCCI for incorporation into its M&AOA.

6. Integration of Amendments of 2025 Acts:

Resolved that the amendments and provisions introduced through the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Act 2025, as notified in the official Gazette, be and are hereby adopted for incorporation into the M&AOA of KCCI, subject to approval of DGTO and SECP endorsement.

Concluding the meeting, President Bilwani said, “The Karachi Chamber stands committed to its mission of protecting trade and industry, strengthening linkages between the private sector and the government, and contributing meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic growth. With these amendments, we have laid a stronger foundation for KCCI to remain the beacon of hope, progress, and advocacy for the business community. I am grateful to our members for their overwhelming support and assure them that KCCI will continue to work with renewed energy and dedication for the prosperity of our beloved country.”

He also announced that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KCCI will be held on September 27, 2025.

