KARACHI: Press Information Department Karachi in collaboration with PID Media Cell to Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) Islamabad, organized a seminar titled “Climate-induced Social Fragmentation and its Link to Violent Extremism” at IBA University Karachi today. The seminar was one of the series on Understanding Disinformation and Its Digital Spread. Earlier, the seminars were conducted by the PID Media Cell on CVE in Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad and further seminars would be conducted in Lahore, Multan and other cities of the country.

The event brought together leading academicians and journalists, including Ms. Zofeen Ebrahim, Senior Environmental Journalist and IBA faculty member, Dr. Aamir Alamgir, Assistant Professor, University of Karachi, and Dr. Tahira, researcher on climate adaptation and inclusion.

Dr. Aamir Alamgir presented his research findings on climate-induced vulnerabilities in Karachi, highlighting the psychological and social repercussions of environmental crises. He stated, “We recently conducted research on how climate-induced vulnerabilities lead to conflicts. The recent floods in Karachi caused widespread mental distress — when people return home and find no water, electricity, or gas, yet must still pay for these essentials, frustration grows. The absence of government relief further deepens distress, leading to PTSD and negative energies that manifest as suicide or violent extremist acts.”

Dr. Alamgir further said that the climate ridden long distances for the fishermen and the forced migration of the coastal communities by the rising sea levels have displaced the people to the urban centres for their livelihood. These communities not only suffer economic challenges but also cultural and social difficulties in integrating with the urban settlements. These socio-economic hardships also lead towards violence and conflicts in the behaviour, he added.

He further suggested that the government should integrate mental health response mechanisms within climate disaster management frameworks and enhance local-level communication and coordination among relief agencies to prevent social frustration from transforming into aggression.

Ms. Zofeen Ebrahim emphasized the structural roots of the issue, remarking that “the root cause lies in the state’s inability to provide timely relief to vulnerable communities, particularly in Southern Punjab and Western Balochistan. When the government response is delayed, religio-political and extremist groups step in with well-organized relief networks, gaining legitimacy at the grassroots level.”

She recommended that the government build localized early response systems and collaborate with community-based organizations to ensure that aid delivery is immediate, credible, and transparent.

Dr. Tahira also spoke about the significance of climate adaptation and inclusion, urging that “we must reflect individually on our roles in building climate resilience and promoting inclusivity in environmental decision-making.”

Concluding the session, Director General (DG) PID, Erum Tanveer, thanked the panelists and participants for their valuable insights. She observed that “climate change and extremism are treated in governance as separate entities, while at the ground level, extremist and sectarian groups are organized. At the government level, communication should be strengthened between climate and interior ministries.” She concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the department’s commitment to fostering dialogue on climate adaptation and resilience within the framework of national security.

The seminar underscored that climate change, governance gaps, and social grievances are interconnected — and that addressing these links through integrated policy frameworks can contribute to peace, stability, and sustainable development in Pakistan.