Lahore, November 24th, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand and a global leader in consumer electronics, continues to redefine home entertainment with its flagship C7K QD Mini-LED TV. Available in 75", 85", and 98" large-screen variants, the C7K brings next-generation display technology and a cinematic viewing experience to homes across Pakistan.

The C7K QD Mini-LED combines Quantum Dot and Mini-LED technologies to deliver higher peak brightness, deeper contrast, enhanced color accuracy, and superior HDR performance. This breakthrough technology ensures that every scene comes to life with stunning clarity, vibrant colors, and true-to-life visuals, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment in Pakistan.

Ideal for both movie enthusiasts and next-generation gamers, the C7K features local dimming, high color volume, a 144Hz native refresh rate, VRR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, offering a seamless blend of cinematic

quality and high-performance gaming.

At the heart of the C7K is the TCL AiPQ Pro Processor, which uses advanced AI picture optimization for real-time scene detection, upscaling, and flawless image reproduction. Users can enjoy every detail with unmatched

precision, whether watching a blockbuster movie or playing games.

Audio performance is equally impressive, thanks to Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support, which provide an immersive surround sound experience that transforms any living room into a private cinema.

The ultra-slim, premium design of the C7K complements modern living spaces, particularly with the larger 85" and 98" models, making it an ideal centerpiece for luxury homes.

“With the demand for premium home entertainment continuing to grow across Pakistan,” said Majid Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, “the C7K QD Mini-LED TV, with its cutting-edge technology, immersive visuals, and cinematic sound, elevates the viewing experience and brings the magic of next-generation entertainment directly to Pakistani homes.”

The TCL C7K QD Mini-LED TV is available across Pakistan at TCL flagship stores, authorized retailers, and online at www.tclpakistan.com, with prices starting from PKR 689,900.

Advertisements