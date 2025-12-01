The new platform brings international connectivity to the real estate industry, helping agents and consumers find a home anywhere in the world. eXp Realty Debuts LYVVE, a Global Search Platform Redefining How the World Experiences Real Estate.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the official rollout of LYVVE™, an international property search platform reshaping how eXp agents and consumers connect across borders.

Following a successful beta phase earlier this year, LYVVE now enters full production, expanding to include listings from nearly 30 countries where eXp Realty operates. The platform, available at LYVVE.com , has been refined to deliver a faster, more intuitive experience for users exploring properties worldwide.

“The way people buy and sell homes has changed; the world is more connected, and buyers think globally now,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp Realty International. “LYVVE brings agents and clients together in real time, making international home discovery simple and transparent. With built-in features like WhatsApp messaging, communication is simple, direct, and immediate. It’s what modern real estate should look like.

At eXp, we believe real estate doesn’t stop at the border, and neither should opportunity. LYVVE was built for that: a platform where finding a vacation villa in Mexico or a vineyard retreat in France happens in one place, connected directly to the source that makes it possible. Our agents have full control of their listings, their data, and their leads.”

While many platforms are region-specific, LYVVE brings to life its tagline, The World, Listed™. Designed as more than a search engine, it supports multiple currencies, regional details, and diverse property types in one seamless place. It also opens the door for builders and developers to showcase projects to a worldwide audience, connecting new communities and investment opportunities in real time. It’s a powerful new channel for global exposure and collaboration, bringing tomorrow’s developments to market faster than ever.

Conceived by Bravo and developed by real estate experts and engineers who understand what agents truly need, LYVVE was created to stay agent-centric, empowering those who make the industry move. It also reflects eXp’s growing focus on building proprietary technology and applying AI to create smarter, simpler ways for agents and consumers to connect across borders. As eXp works toward its vision of expanding into 50 countries by 2030, LYVVE will continue to evolve, adding more listings, markets, and features that bridge global opportunity.

“LYVVE solves three fundamental challenges in the industry: fragmentation, visibility, and accessibility,” said Bravo. “It brings everything together in one place: an effortless, unified, and borderless marketplace where opportunity moves as freely as information. Our goal is simple: make global real estate as easy to explore as local real estate.”

The name LYVVE embodies that vision: the opportunity to live where you’ve always dreamed.

Consumers and agents can explore LYVVE at LYVVE.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, functionality, and anticipated benefits of the LYVVE platform; the Company’s ability to continue expanding internationally; and the expected impact of its proprietary technology on agent productivity, connectivity, and consumer experience. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in real estate market conditions, agent growth and retention rates, the Company’s ability to execute its technology roadmap and scale international operations, competitive pressures, regulatory or economic shifts in the markets where the Company operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.