Target to Boost Bilateral Trade to $10 Billion; KATI Sets New Trend with Single-Country Exhibition, President KATI Muhammad Ikram Rajput

KARACHI: A three-day single-country exhibition featuring Iranian industries and products was inaugurated at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Friday, marking a significant step toward enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce and formally opened by Iran’s Consul General Akbar Eissa Zadeh alongside KATI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer.

The event showcased a diverse range of Iranian goods, technological innovations, and products from the food and engineering sectors, attracting strong interest from local industrialists and traders. Business leaders from both countries described the exhibition as a milestone for improving bilateral commercial ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Iranian Consul General Akbar Eissa Zadeh said the exhibition was “remarkable and highly productive,” adding that it would pave the way for new avenues of trade between Pakistan and Iran. He noted that the current trade volume between the two countries stands at around $3 billion, with ample potential for expansion. He added that Pakistan’s agricultural and food products are exported to Iran, while various Iranian industrial and engineering goods can find promising markets in Pakistan. According to him, initiatives like this exhibition help redirect economic cooperation and contribute meaningfully to increasing the trade volume.

Addressing the ceremony, KATI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer said boosting bilateral trade is an urgent priority, and the exhibition represents a positive step in that direction. He said Pakistan’s global standing has improved in recent months due to the government’s strategic policies, crediting the leadership of the prime minister for this progress. Tanveer expressed confidence that Iran would evolve into a major trade partner for Pakistan and noted that the flow of Pakistani fruits and vegetables into Iran has surged after the temporary closure of the Afghan border, further supporting bilateral commerce.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said the association had set a new trend by hosting a single-country exhibition, one that would not only promote cross-border trade but also support domestic industries. He highlighted that trade between Pakistan and Iran is currently taking place under a barter system, which can be strengthened and made more efficient in the future. Rajput said both sides are actively pursuing measures to boost the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion, and KATI has played a vital role in this effort.

He added that KATI intends to invite other countries’ consuls general to organize similar exhibitions in the future. Increasing exports is a pressing national requirement, he said, and KATI will continue this initiative as part of its long-term strategy to support economic growth.

Advertisements

Photo Caption: Iranian Consul General Akbar Eissa Zadeh, KATI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, KATI President Mohammad Ikram Rajput and Qazvin Chamber President Mahdi Abdian inaugurate the three-day Iranian single-country exhibition at KATI. Zubair Chhaya, Zubair Tufail, Hanif Gohar, Rashid Siddiqui, Ejaz Zaki, Tariq Malik and others were also present.