KARACHI (Report: )KARACHI Serious allegations have surfaced regarding the misuse of authority and gross violations of official rules at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). According to credible reports, a plumber employed at the NICVD has been illegally allotted a 1.6 CC Corolla car, along with 300 litres of POL per month, and a salary package of Rs. 600,000 per month all sanctioned under the direct orders of the Executive Director NICVD.

This shocking revelation has raised grave concerns about abuse of power, misuse of public funds, and violation of government regulations, as such privileges are reserved for senior officials not technical staff.

Sources further confirm that this unlawful allotment has continued for the past two years, despite repeated objections from administrative staff. Legal experts have termed this act a contempt of court, violating a standing Sindh High Court order that strictly prohibits irregular appointments and benefits beyond the approved structure. The matter has prompted widespread calls for an impartial inquiry and strict disciplinary action against those responsible for bringing disrepute to one of Sindh’s most reputed public health institutions. Public accountability and adherence to merit, observers say, are essential to restore the institution’s lost credibility

even plumber out from court orders vide CP no 1781/2025