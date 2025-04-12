Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan! realme is set to launch its latest model,the realme C75x, on April 14. With the launch of the new realme C75x, realme sets a new benchmark by bringing the premium IP69 water and dust resistance rating—previously seen only in smartphones priced at PKR 50,000 to 80,000—into the affordable PKR 40,000 range, combining top-tier durability with exceptional value and quality. This device promises to deliver exceptional durability and style, all within an affordable price range—and it comes in two powerful variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, both equipped to offer performance and versatility that’s hard to match.

The realme C75x is available in the stunning Coral Pink color, making it an ideal choice for those who love a touch of elegance in their gadgets. “Perfect Pink for Her”—a vibrant, youthful shade that blends charm, elegance, and a subtle hint of boldness. Inspired by sleek, modern design, the realme C75x combines a chic aesthetic with smart functionality, making it a stylish and practical gift.

Life is unpredictable, but the realme C75x is designed to keep up with its ArmorShell™ Protection. It boasts **Triple IP ratings—IP69, IP68, and IP66—**ensuring resistance against dust, water, and sudden impacts. These are the highest durability ratings in its category, offering protection that even many premium devices don’t match. Whether you're caught in the rain or accidentally drop your phone, the C75x is built to be drop-proof, waterproof, and worry-proof.

Beyond its tough exterior, the realme C75x shines with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—a refresh rate higher than most phones in this price range, ensuring buttery visuals while scrolling, gaming, or watching videos.

Powered by the Helio G81 Ultra chipset, it delivers snappier performance compared to other devices in its class. The C75x comes in two variants—6GB and 8GB RAM, both expandable with Dynamic RAM up to 16GB, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth app switching.

With 128GB of storage, there's plenty of space for apps, media, and memories.

Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the realme C75x’s 5600mAh powerhouse battery.

Combined with 45W fast charging, it's not just about endurance—it’s about convenience too.

Most phones in this segment offer slower charging speeds, making the C75x a faster, more efficient companion for daily use.

With an expected price range of PKR 40,000, the realme C75x packs premium durability, superior performance, and stylish design—outclassing many alternatives in this category.

Whether you're choosing the 6GB or 8GB model, you're getting serious value.

In summary, the realme C75x stands out as a stylish, robust, and high-performing smartphone that doesn’t compromise on specs. Its Coral Pink variant adds a fashionable flair, making it the perfect pink for girls who want both substance and style. With its class-leading durability, smoother display, faster charging, and better overall performance, the realme C75x is set to make waves in the Pakistani market.