Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially launched the 8070 Ramadan Relief Package 2025, a Rs20 billion initiative aimed at supporting low-income families across Pakistan. This special package offers direct financial aid and subsidies on essential food items to ease the financial strain during the holy month of Ramadan.

What Does the Package Include?

Cash Assistance:

Each eligible family will receive Rs10,000 directly to help cover basic expenses.

Ration Subsidy:

Discounts will be available on essential food items like:

Flour

Sugar

Pulses

Ghee

Rice

Who Can Apply?

To qualify, families must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or the Ehsaas Programme.

Must not be receiving aid from any other government relief program.

Must possess a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

How to Register?

You can register in two ways:

Online Portal:

Visit the official PSER portal and submit your CNIC number and mobile number.

SMS Registration:

Send your CNIC number via SMS to 8070.

Once your eligibility is verified, you will receive further instructions regarding the disbursement of funds.

How Will Funds Be Disbursed?

The government has introduced multiple channels to ensure smooth and efficient distribution:

Bank Transfers:

Aid will be deposited directly into accounts at:

HBL

UBL

Bank Alfalah

Mobile Wallets:

Beneficiaries can withdraw funds via:

Easypaisa

JazzCash

Ehsaas Program Centers:

Families without bank accounts can collect their aid from designated centers.

Union Council Offices:

Local UC offices will also assist in verification and fund collection.

Government’s Appeal and Deadline

The government is encouraging families to register early to avoid delays.

The registration deadline is fast approaching — families are urged to apply immediately.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Statement

At the official launch ceremony in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the package will benefit 4 million families, reaching approximately 20 million citizens. Each family will receive Rs5,000 via digital wallets, with the government allocating Rs20 billion for the initiative.

He also highlighted that Ramadan inflation this year is lower compared to previous years, thanks to timely measures.

A Digital-First Approach

To eliminate the long queues at Utility Stores, the government is prioritizing a digital distribution system. This ensures:

Transparency

Efficiency

Direct access to funds without middlemen

Expected Impact

The 8070 Ramadan Relief Package will offer much-needed financial relief to struggling families, ensuring that essential food items remain affordable throughout Ramadan.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader agenda to promote digital financial inclusion and provide targeted support to Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens.