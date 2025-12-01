Karachi: Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the EU’s GSP Plus Monitoring Mission, headed by Mr. Sergio Balibrea, Trade Mission Lead, has visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Head Office, Karachi, to review Pakistan’s progress under the GSP+ scheme; and, explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh added that the EU’s GSP Plus Monitoring Mission held a comprehensive meeting with Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI; Ms. Qurat Ul Ain, VP FPCCI; Mr. Zubair Baweja, Chairman of FPCCI’s Pakistan–EU Business Forum and Dr. Mirza Ikhtair Baig, member National Assembly of Pakistan & former SVP FPCCI – along with senior FPCCI members of FPCCI’s Pakistan–EU Business Forum.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh elaborated that the delegation reviewed Pakistan’s progress under the GSP+ arrangement; which has significantly contributed to enhancing Pakistan’s exports to the European Union. He highlighted that the GSP+ scheme remains a key driver of sustainable economic growth, export diversification, job creation and stronger Pakistan–EU trade relations. He noted that Pakistan’s exports to the EU have risen from $5.4 billion in 2013 to $13.54 billion in 2024 – although the export basket remains dominated by textiles; which accounts for nearly 82% of the total exports of Pakistan to the EU.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI and Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain, VP FPCCI, are presenting the commemorative shield to Mr. Sergio Balibrea, leader of EU’s GSP Plus Monitoring Mission. Mr. Zubair Baweja, Chairman of FPCCI’s Pakistan–EU Business Forum; Dr. Mirza Ikhtair Baig, member National Assembly of Pakistan & former SVP FPCCI and Mr. Gulzar Feroze, former VP FPCCI, were also present on the occasion.

Mr. Sergio Balibrea, Trade Mission Lead, acknowledged Pakistan’s progress and efforts; but, emphasized the need for sustained reforms, institutional strengthening and effective implementation mechanisms. Whereas, both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a broad-based, long-term and forward-looking partnership under the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan. They agreed to continue institutional dialogue and boost cooperation in trade, climate resilience, skills development and optimal utilization of the GSP+ framework for mutual benefit.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, informed that the Mission also discussed Pakistan’s compliance with the 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, good governance and climate action requirements – essential for the continuation of GSP+ status.

SVP FPCCI shared industry insights regarding labour laws, working conditions, workplace safety, gender equality, women’s economic participation and ongoing efforts to eliminate child labour from various sectors. He maintained that, on the back of strong religious and cultural practices, traditions and norms, many industrialists in Pakistan routinely and diligently take care of their labour force, women workers and other vulnerable individuals in their respective industries. These include provision of Zakat, healthcare services, educational support for the labour force’ children and marriage support funds for the children of the workforce as well.

Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain, VP FPCCI, presented major investment opportunities in Pakistan across renewable energy, mining, infrastructure, telecommunications, engineering, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, textiles, leather and value-added manufacturing. She stressed upon the promotion of joint ventures and partnerships with European companies – and, emphasized on the much-needed collaboration on SME development, women entrepreneurship, vocational training, CSR initiatives and human development programs.

Mr. Zubair Baweja, Chairman of FPCCI’s Pakistan–EU Business Forum, outlined key challenges faced by exporters – including compliance with EU standards; sanitary & phytosanitary (SPS) issues; emerging regulatory requirements, particularly the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) – and limited awareness among SMEs regarding certification and documentation processes. He proposed enhanced EU technical assistance, capacity-building programs and awareness sessions for exporters in diversified and unconventional sectors as well.