Europe’s Growing Heat Crisis: Why Extreme Temperatures Are Becoming a Silent Public Health Emergency

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Heat is increasingly being recognised not as a distant climate concern, but as a present-day public health emergency affecting millions across Europe.

Rising temperatures are already reshaping daily life, reducing productivity and creating serious health risks, particularly during prolonged periods of extreme weather. Public health experts warn that heat remains one of the most underestimated environmental threats because many of its impacts are indirect and often overlooked.

The Hidden Impact of Heat on Human Health

Unlike sudden disasters, heat-related deaths often occur quietly.

Medical experts explain that extreme temperatures can trigger or worsen existing conditions, especially cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness and other forms of physical stress. These indirect fatalities are commonly referred to as “heat deaths” or excess deaths because heat acts as a contributing factor rather than a direct cause.

Research shows that people generally function best within moderate indoor temperatures of approximately 18°C to 24°C. However, comfort and safety levels can vary depending on humidity, clothing, age, physical activity and overall health.

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Why Heatwaves Are Becoming More Intense

Scientists say human-driven greenhouse gas emissions have steadily increased global temperatures since the mid-20th century, making heatwaves more frequent and more intense.

Periods of drought can make the situation even worse. When soil becomes dry and vegetation declines, the natural cooling effect of moisture disappears. Instead of energy being used to evaporate water, more solar energy heats the surrounding air.

Another growing weather phenomenon is the heat dome — a high-pressure system that traps hot air near the surface. These systems often create clear skies, extended sunshine and persistently high temperatures that can last for days or even weeks.

Why Nights Matter More Than Many People Realise

One of the greatest risks during heatwaves comes after sunset.

When temperatures remain high overnight, people’s bodies lose the opportunity to recover from daytime heat exposure. Buildings and urban infrastructure also retain heat, creating warmer indoor conditions that disrupt sleep and increase physical strain.

Health specialists consider these warm nights particularly dangerous for older adults, young children and people with existing medical conditions.

Europe’s Cooling Challenge

Recent research has renewed debate about Europe’s preparedness for extreme heat after estimates suggested more than 62,700 heat-related deaths occurred across Europe during the summer of 2024.

The discussion has also highlighted differences in cooling infrastructure.

Air conditioning remains far less common across Europe than in the United States, where household adoption rates are significantly higher. Historically, many European homes were designed to retain warmth during colder seasons rather than manage long periods of summer heat.

Experts say access to cooler indoor environments can support better sleep, maintain productivity and reduce health risks during heatwaves.

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Cooling Alone Is Not the Solution

While cooling systems can help, researchers stress that air conditioning alone will not solve the challenge.

Long-term adaptation requires a broader strategy that includes:

Smarter building design

Improved insulation and ventilation

Urban green spaces and tree coverage

Reflective construction materials

Early heat-warning systems

Stronger protections for vulnerable communities

Looking Ahead

As temperatures continue to rise, governments across Europe are facing difficult decisions about how to protect public health in a warming world.

Heat is no longer only an environmental issue — it is becoming a health, infrastructure and economic challenge that demands immediate attention.

The question for policymakers is no longer whether Europe needs to adapt, but how quickly those changes can be made.