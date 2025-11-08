EUROP – HUNGARY : A gamer from Hungary set a Guinness World Record by playing the popular game ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ for 144 hours. 34-year-old Zebulus Sapp (aka Grasshopper) also holds the record for the longest video game marathon and the longest video marathon on a rhythm game title. Previously, American gamer Kerry Swedecki had made it in 2015 by playing a game called ‘Just Dance’ for 138 hours and 34 seconds. Speaking to Guinness World Records, Zebulus Sapp said that since he learned about Kerry’s marathon gaming success, he often wondered how Kerry managed to complete the longest session ever a decade ago. During this record-breaking attempt, they danced to over 3,000 songs.

