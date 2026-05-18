In a major development highlighting concerns over institutional care in Pakistan, the European Union, National Commission for Human Rights and United Nations Development Programme jointly launched an investigative report titled “Caged in Care: Investigating Human Rights Abuse in Rehabilitation Centres.”

PSW, NITB Join Forces to Fast-Track Pakistan’s Digital Public Services

Advertisements

The report, launched under the EU-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan II project, examines allegations of abuse, weak oversight, and systemic failures within selected rehabilitation centres across the country. Based on testimonies from former and current patients, the investigation identifies major gaps in regulation, accountability, and protection mechanisms.

Speaking at the launch event in Islamabad, NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha said the findings expose a system where “control has replaced care,” particularly affecting women. She noted that institutional neglect, patriarchal attitudes, and misuse of mental health frameworks have contributed to the silencing of women and vulnerable individuals.

The report also highlights gender-specific concerns, including involuntary admissions, restricted family contact, and treatment practices lacking proper medical justification. Testimonies cited in the report suggest some women were admitted due to family disputes, resistance to forced marriages, or exercising personal autonomy rather than legitimate clinical reasons.

Jeroen Willems, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Pakistan, emphasized that human rights protection remains central to EU-Pakistan relations under the GSP+ framework. He called for urgent corrective measures to address deficiencies depriving vulnerable individuals of dignity, autonomy, and healthcare rights.

UNDP Pakistan Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen said stronger monitoring, implementation, and accessible complaint systems are essential to restoring trust in institutional care systems, especially for women and girls.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman described the findings as “shocking abuse of institutional care,” alleging that some private rehabilitation centres have been used to unlawfully confine and coerce women who exercise independent choices as adult citizens.

The report recommends stronger inspection systems, gender-responsive care standards, improved complaint mechanisms, and updated federal mental health legislation to ensure national standards for patient rights and admission procedures.