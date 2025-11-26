(Karachi ): A ceremony was held at a local hotel in Karachi to welcome the arrival of the European Union’s GSP Monitoring Mission. The event was attended by renowned social and business figure Sarfraz Dennis Nazeer, Chairman of CBNC Club, Chairman of Saving Lives Welfare Organization, Chairman of Property Management Real Estate & Services, and Chairman of Corporate Business Networking Event, along with various other distinguished personalities.

The ceremony was hosted by Sergio Balibrea, Advisor to DG Trade. He was accompanied by GSP representatives from various EU institutions, the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis, and other senior members of the GSP+ Mission.

GSP is an autonomous trade concession granted by the European Union to developing countries that have ratified and are committed to implementing 27 international conventions related to human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, climate change, and good governance. By fulfilling these obligations, Pakistan benefits from zero or preferential duty access for its exports to the European market.