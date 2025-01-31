ISLAMABAD: During his week-long visit to Pakistan, EU Special Representative for Human Rights (EUSR) Ambassador Olof Skoog emphasized that continued trade benefits under the GSP+ scheme are contingent on Pakistan’s progress in addressing human rights issues.

Ambassador Skoog’s visit was part of the EU’s efforts to engage with Pakistan on human rights and labor rights concerns. He met with key government officials, military leaders, civil society groups, and the business sector to discuss steps Pakistan needs to take to meet its human rights obligations.

The ambassador noted that Pakistan has benefitted significantly from GSP+, with exports to the EU rising by 108% since 2014. However, as the current monitoring cycle nears its midpoint, he stressed that addressing human rights issues, such as blasphemy laws, women’s rights, forced marriages, freedom of expression, media independence, and judicial reforms, remains essential for maintaining GSP+ status.

Skoog also emphasized the importance of preserving the independence of the National Commission for Human Rights and the need for Pakistani authorities to implement international human rights conventions. He concluded his visit with meetings in Lahore, discussing minority rights and religious freedom with local stakeholders.