Karachi Pakistan : Etihad Airways hosted an elegant luncheon at Marriott Hotel Karachi to celebrate its valued travel trade partners. The event was organized under the gracious hospitality of Mr. Ahmed Zahoor , General Manager–Pakistan, Etihad Airways and was attended by a distinguished gatherings of senior leaders from the city’s travel and tourism industry.
Adding prestige to the occasion was the presence of Mr. Wafi Ishaq, Regional General Manager ISC and GCC Etihad Airways, who specially flew in from Abu Dhabi to lead the proceedings.
